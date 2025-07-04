BBMP staffer attacks resident during SC survey

BENGALURU: A house owner in Sarvabhoumanagar, Chikkalasandra, was assaulted after questioning the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff who were pasting stickers related to the scheduled castes survey without prior consultation with residents.

Municipal staff are required to notify homeowners before conducting surveys or affixing such stickers. However, in this instance, BBMP personnel carried out the task without informing homeowner Nandish, who confronted them. This led to a altercation where the staff slapped and kicked Nandish. The incident was captured by nearby CCTV cameras. The footage went viral on social media, prompting the BBMP to suspend Health Inspector Suresh pending an inquiry.

Survey staff told to adhere to protocol

In his defense, Suresh claimed that the homeowner initiated the confrontation by using abusive language and attempting to physically assault him. He argued that his reaction was prompted by the offensive remarks directed at his mother. “The resident came and verbally abused me, and when he tried to hit me, I pushed him away in anger. The neighbours can confirm that I was provoked,” Suresh added.

As of now, no formal police complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident. However, following the widespread backlash from the viral video, BBMP has issued a directive to all staff involved in the survey to maintain decorum, exercise patience, and adhere to proper protocols during future surveys.