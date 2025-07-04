Three BBMP officials suspended over shoddy survey work

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara has placed three revenue officials under suspension for dereliction of duty in connection with the ongoing comprehensive scheduled caste survey.

Ramesh, revenue inspector and Peddaraju, revenue collector, attached to the HBR Layout ward, failed to notify SC households before pasting stickers on their houses as a formality to complete the survey. They have been suspended for this negligence.

In the case of Ramesh, The Palike initiated an inquiry following a video from June 27 showing the enumerators under him just pasting stickers at households and not talking to families regarding the caste status. A senior official had issued a notice and sought an explanation. Since Ramesh failed to give a satisfactory reply, he was placed under suspension as he failed to supervise his subordinates’ in pasting stickers.

Similarly, Peddaraju also failed in supervising accountants and others who were engaged as enumerators under his jurisdiction. These subordinates too pasted stickers on houses without holding any discussions with the families.

The BBMP also placed Tax Collector Senthil Kumar of Kengeri ward under suspension over dereliction of duty in carrying out the survey.