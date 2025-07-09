140 characters you’ll meet in Bengaluru

I have been writing this column for nearly eight years now, and it is the longest project I have worked on. Sometimes, the column has ruffled a few feathers and raised a few eyebrows. I feel like the uncle who sits on the park bench and judges everybody. As I navigate my 30s, I feel it is time to give the city the respect it deserves. For, there are a few issues that are completely indigenous to Bengaluru.

It is a city in a long-distance relationship with itself. But you will never find the locals complaining about it. In the words of Sir David Attenborough – ‘Life finds a way’! Bengaluru citizens have found creative ways to deal with long hours of traffic. You’ll find people with their laptops open inside autos, behind bike cabs, and even while waiting for a cab. I know people who were stuck in traffic for so long that they began to believe in arranged marriages. And Bengaluru’s traffic is democratic. Unlike some cities where autos are not allowed in certain parts, Bengaluru does not discriminate between vehicles. Even if you are short on cash, you can afford to go about the city and marvel at its architectural delights. I have experienced the benefits of traffic. In a world where everybody is connected 24/7, it is traffic that brings back the forgotten excitement of waiting for a date to turn up!

Bengaluru taught the nation how to drink responsibly and have a good time. The city never gets the credit – but it started the culture of pubs, clubs, cafes and internet cafes. As startups flourished and work-from-home became the norm, Bengaluru also taught the nation how to work from a cafe. Walk into any cafe in the city, and you’ll find a permutation-combination of the same people. The Macbookers – who can be divided into the techies and the creatives – based on how wild their hair is. The couple that’s still ‘figuring it out’ – they have a friendly vibe, but one wrong order can bring forth animosity that resembles a festering, 12-year marriage. Finally, the conference call connector – who uses words like ‘circle back’, ‘park that’ and ‘smart casuals’.

Bengaluru is home to several specimens that are indigenous to the city. The cafe DJ – who plays lo-fi beats that match the low footfall of the cafe. The ‘Ubermensch’ – the auto anna who will never go by meter, but will wax eloquent about capitalism, weather patterns, and even startup culture. The dog parent who is far less friendly than their dog. The techno-monk – ML engineer by day, trance enthusiast by night. The disgruntled comedian who goes on stage every night instead of weekly therapy. The podcaster who talks about the world while never using the trash bin. The anti-mainstream artist who sells hand art for ₹2,300. The friend who always wants to hang out, but lives a little further away from Cambodia. And finally, the LinkedIn motivator who was rusticated from college and fired from work. I have always believed that it’s the people.

Bengaluru has some of the nicest, smartest, and strangest folks thrown together under one Mahanagara Palike. In the end, it is not the roads, the startups, or the real estate that make Bengaluru – it is the people. There are more than the stipulated 140 types of characters in the city!

(The writer’s views are personal)