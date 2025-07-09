Bengaluru woman allegedly gang-raped, robbed at friend’s house; four accused arrested

BENGALURU: In the late hours of Wednesday, four members of a gang into a man's house and raped the female guest. The gang also demanded that the victims transfer money to an online gaming application and looted the house. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Raghu alias Appu (23), Kenchegowda (26), Madesha (27), and Shashikumar (24), who are blue-collar workers in the city.

According to the police, Nagesh had invited a woman to his house near Sai Layout in Doddanagamangala in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Monday night. Nagesh had also invited his other friend Raghu to his home.

"Raghu arrived with three others and allegedly barged into Nagesh's house. They threatened Nagesh and the woman, and assaulted both. The gang of four raped the woman. They later demanded that money be transferred to an online gaming application. The woman transferred Rs 12,000, while her friend Nagesh transferred Rs 8,000," the police said.