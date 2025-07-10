Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt on RCB plea challenging CAT order

BENGALURU: High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), which owns the RCB team, challenging an order passed by the Bengaluru Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

In its July 1, order, the CAT had observed that prima facie, RCB was responsible for the massive and unregulated crowd outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to a stampede on June 4, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.

A division bench of Justice S G Pandit and Justice T M Nadaf issued the notice after hearing the petition, in which RCB contended that the tribunal had wrongly placed the entire responsibility for the incident on the franchise. RCB further argued that the CAT acted beyond the scope of its jurisdiction and in a colourable exercise of its powers.

The tribunal, RCSPL said, should have limited itself to examining the validity of the suspension of Vikash Kumar Vikash, ACP (West), who had challenged the disciplinary action taken against him.

Despite this, the CAT not only returned adverse findings against RCB, without it being a party to the case, but also did so without proper appreciation of the available evidence, the petition stated.