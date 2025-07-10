Man steps on wife’s neck, kills her over trivial issue in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bommanahalli police arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday for allegedly murdering his wife by pressing his foot against her neck during a fight over a trivial issue.

The incident happened on Sunday night and the victim died in hospital on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Harish. The deceased, Padmaja (29), was a homemaker. The couple from Kolar, both BE graduates, lived in Bommanahalli with two children aged four and one-and-a-half. Harish recently quit his job.

According to the police, the couple used to frequently fight over petty issues. On Sunday night, an argument broke out between them after Padmaja, who had gone shopping, returned home.

Harish assaulted her and pressed his foot against her neck. When Padmaja started gasping for breath, Harish rushed her to a nearby hospital. But she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Monday.

The police said based on a medico-legal case (MLC) report, they arrested Harish and booked him for murder. He has been remanded in judicial custody.