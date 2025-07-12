Dogs from GP limits stray into Bengaluru areas, spark rabies fear

BENGALURU: With the city’s suburbs having a stray dog population of around 70,000 and the status of their anti-rabies vaccination unknown, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) animal husbandry department officials express deep concern over the spread of rabies among vaccinated dogs in BBMP as well as migration of unvaccinated stray dogs from panchayats, especially in Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Mahadevapura.

As per a senior veterinarian from the BBMP animal husbandry department, on average, at least 50 to 100 stray dogs in these Gram Panchayats (GPs) are unvaccinated and as dogs are scavengers by nature, there is a possibility of them spreading infection among dogs in BBMP limits.

“BBMP managed to complete above 80 per cent of Animal Birth Control (ABC) among stray dogs in East, West, South, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones but both the ABC and Anti-Rabies Vaccination programme in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and RR Nagar remain a big challenge.

Due to population control of dogs in the past, strays from gram panchayats of Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and RR Nagar have migrated into BBMP areas due to their scavenging nature and it is quite natural. BBMP has a budget only for ABC and vaccination under its limits, hence it’s worried about rabies from scavenging strays,” said a senior veterinary doctor in BBMP, adding that if infection is found in one stray dog, ring vaccination has to be done for at least 100 strays in the surrounding areas as a precaution.

As per records, there are 31 gram panchayats spread across these zones. According to animal husbandry department officials, there are approximately 70,000 stray dogs in Bengaluru Urban excluding BBMP limits, and each Town Municipal Corporation and City Municipal Corporation decides its Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabies Programme.

A GP official from Bidaraguppe, near Anekal taluk, adjacent to Bommanahalli zone, said in their limits, only 50 per cent of the Animal Birth Control programme was undertaken and there is no clarity on anti-rabies vaccination.

Echoing this, an official of Mandur Gram Panchayat in Mahadevapura Zone says the plan regarding Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies Vaccination among stray dogs in East taluk is yet to be discussed. “There is a state as well as national goal to eliminate rabies by 2030. Our gram panchayat is yet to get directions on both programmes,” said the official.