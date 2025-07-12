Landslide cuts off Suligeri village, people stranded without power, fuel for three weeks

SULIGERI (UTTARA KANNADA): With the landslide near Kodasalli in Uttara Kannada remaining unattended for the past 10 days, 35 families in the village of Suligeri are cut off from the world, deprived of transport, communication, and basic amenities like electricity, petrol and kerosene. There is a fear that the villagers could soon run out of rations.

The landslide occurred on July 2, leaving the village of 35 families marooned. Suligeri sank into darkess three weeks ago when heavy rainfall brought down three electricity poles, putting a stop to all activities after 5pm. “There has been no power since the past 21 days, and we spend our evenings in darkness.

There is no kerosene to light lamps. We have dinner in the evenings and sleep early, and wait for the first light of dawn. Students are deprived of studies, and whatever they study in school is all,” said Nagaraj Naik, a resident.

The landslide has brought many problems for students. A girl here who was to attend counselling for hostel admission missed her interview. A college student from Ulavi wrote her semester examination after a determined effort to reach Kadra -- she got help from a bike rider who crossed the landslide, after which she hired a vehicle and reached the town and went to college in a bus.