Man held for trying to murder actress wife in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on charges of trying to murder his wife, a Kannada television serial actress. The police said Amaresh, the accused, used pepper spray on his wife’s face before stabbing her with a knife suspecting her fidelity on July 4.

The victim, identified as Manjula alias Shruthi, is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital and is said to be out of danger. She is the mother of two daughters.

They were in courtship before getting married about 20 years ago and were staying at Muneshwara Block in Srinagar.

As she would come home late in the night and sometimes under the influence of alcohol, the accused would fight with her. The accused was even more frustrated as she would not come home for a few days and was not taking care of the family, mainly the daughters. Their fights had also caught the attention of the police. One day before the incident, the police had advised them to sort out the differences and to live without fighting. The victim would also go and stay at her brother’s house after arguments with her husband.

The accused would request her to return for the sake of their daughters. Even the family elders had tried to resolve the issues between them.

“On July 4th after the children went to college, Amaresh fought with the victim and repeatedly stabbed her after using pepper spray on her face. The neighbours, after hearing her cry, rescued her and took her to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. As it was a medico legal case, the police who were informed rushed to the victim’s house and arrested her husband,” said an officer.

The victim has acted in a few Kannada serials and earlier worked in a vernacular news channel.