Give status report copy over Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident to RCB, KSCA, DNA: Karnataka HC to government

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to furnish a copy of the status report submitted by it in a sealed cover on the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru and DNA Entertainment Networks.

Pointing out the reasons stipulated by the Supreme Court to keep the report secret has to be juxtaposed with the plea of national security, public interest and privacy rights only and not the reasons cited by the state government, the court observed that the case (stampede) does not fall in those three categories.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi made the observations while passing the order recently after hearing whether the report submitted by the state government has to be served to the parties or not, while hearing the suo motu public interest litigation on the June 4 stampede.

On the state government’s contention that the magisterial inquiry or judicial commission may get influenced by the status report, the court said it is unmerited in as much as such a plea has no public interest angle and surely a retired High Court Judge and an All-India Service Officer who are heading the judicial commission or magisterial inquiry cannot be susceptible to influences emanating from the status report.

It said the proceedings have been initiated suo motu by the high court to know the reasons that led to the tragedy; whether it could have been prevented, and what measures should be taken to prevent such tragedies.

“We are of the view that, if the sealed cover is opened and the report is shared with the respondents made to the petition, they can assist the court to understand the facts in a better perspective, including the reasons which led to the incident, and also it could have been prevented. Otherwise, it would be unfair to the impleaded parties who shared their stand on the events that happened on June 4, but not the state,” it observed.