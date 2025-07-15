Pregnant woman and sister catch assaulter red-handed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two daring sisters, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, nabbed a pervert and handed him over to the police for misbehaving with them. The incident happened between 10 pm and 10.15 pm near the Jude Church in Udayanagar, which comes under the Mahadevapura police station limits on Saturday night.

The accused initially misbehaved with the pregnant woman by touching her inappropriately when she was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her sister. The sisters were returning home after buying medicines for the pregnant woman. As it was a narrow lane, the younger sister was riding slowly. When the accused touched her, she immediately told her sister, and the latter turned the scooter and approached the accused. When the younger sister questioned the accused, he started abusing both of them and repeatedly slapped the younger sister. When the public came to the rescue of the sisters, the accused started running. The sisters, after chasing the accused, managed to nab him with the help of the public. The sisters then informed the police control room.

The accused, M Satish, 45, a resident of Udayanagar, works in a chemical factory. The patrolling police who rushed to the spot took the accused into custody.

The complaint was registered around 11.10 pm. “The complaint has been filed by the pregnant woman. Both sisters are also residents of the same area. The complainant has alleged that the accused hit her back extremely hard,” said an officer.

A case of assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty (BNS 74), causing hurt (BNS 115(2)) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (BNS 352) has been registered against the accused.