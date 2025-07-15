Traffic diversions at Devarabeesanahalli junction

BENGALURU: With an aim to reduce traffic congestion at Devarabeesanahalli Junction, traffic diversions have been implemented on an experimental basis from Monday. Accordingly, vehicles coming from Sakra Hospital towards Devarabeesanahalli, Eco World, Intel, and Eco Space will face restrictions.
An officer from the HAL Airport traffic police station said that the Devarabeesanahalli Junction witnesses heavy traffic, especially on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), due to the presence of several IT/BT companies. The Metro construction work has further added to the sorry state of the traffic situation.
He added that the experimental diversions are aimed at easing congestion in HSR Layout, Bellandur, and surrounding areas. “If the trial proves successful, the changes will be implemented permanently,” the officer said, adding that on Monday, the diversions helped reduce commuter travel time by around 30 minutes.
The officer advised commuters to follow designated service roads and alternative routes to avoid bottlenecks in the area.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES
From Sakra Hospital: Turn left at Devarabeesanahalli Junction, take the service road to Kadubeesanahalli, make a U-turn, then use the central service road via ORR to reach Eco World, Intel, or Eco Space
From Bellandur to Marathahalli: Use Passport Service Road and continue straight via the central service road at Devarabeesanahalli Junction
From Bellandur to Devarabeesanahalli: Take the central service road via Passport Service Road, make a U-turn at Kadubeesanahalli, then return via the service road to Devarabeesanahalli
From Eco World to Marathahalli: Go straight at Devarabeesanahalli, turn right onto Passport Service Road, and proceed via the central service road
From Eco World to Devarabeesanahalli: Go straight, turn right on Passport Service Road, take a U-turn at Kadubeesanahalli, and return via ORR service road
From Devarabeesanahalli to Marathahalli: Turn left at the junction, then right near Eco World, join Passport Service Road, take another right, and continue via the central service road to Kadubeesanahalli