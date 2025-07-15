Traffic diversions at Devarabeesanahalli junction

BENGALURU: With an aim to reduce traffic congestion at Devarabeesanahalli Junction, traffic diversions have been implemented on an experimental basis from Monday. Accordingly, vehicles coming from Sakra Hospital towards Devarabeesanahalli, Eco World, Intel, and Eco Space will face restrictions.

An officer from the HAL Airport traffic police station said that the Devarabeesanahalli Junction witnesses heavy traffic, especially on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), due to the presence of several IT/BT companies. The Metro construction work has further added to the sorry state of the traffic situation.

He added that the experimental diversions are aimed at easing congestion in HSR Layout, Bellandur, and surrounding areas. “If the trial proves successful, the changes will be implemented permanently,” the officer said, adding that on Monday, the diversions helped reduce commuter travel time by around 30 minutes.

The officer advised commuters to follow designated service roads and alternative routes to avoid bottlenecks in the area.

