Karnataka government will give all support to boost police force, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Calling upon police officers to make every effort to bring down the crime rate in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is ready to provide all requisite resources to strengthen the police force.

“Any untoward incident leads to the government being held accountable. Let such situations not arise,” he said after inaugurating the KSRP community hall, built by the Karnataka State Police and BMRCL near Silk Board Junction in Koramangala, on Wednesday.

Urging officers to perform their duties with honesty and integrity in the interest of the state and its people, the CM said the police should focus on reducing crimes, especially in the backdrop of rising violence, cruelty and hate speeches that provoke enmity between communities. “Preventing such acts is key to ensuring peace and progress in society.”

The CM noted that while the overall crime rate in Karnataka dropped in 2024 compared to 2023, what truly matters was whether the state offered a secure environment for investments and a peaceful life for its citizens.

He also said the allowance for police medical examinations has already been increased to Rs 1,500, and this could be revised further, if needed.

The CM also inaugurated the Karnataka Academy of Prisons and Correctional Services, 128 staff quarters on the academy premises near Freedom Park and laid the foundation stone for an annex building on the premises of the prison. Home Minister G Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, DG & IGP M A Saleem and senior police officers were present.