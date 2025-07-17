Karnataka High Court shocked over forest department’s case against AC

BENGALURU: Expressing shock over the forest department registering a criminal case against an assistant commissioner (AC), the Karnataka High Court quashed the complaint against him.

Merely passing a quasi-judicial order against the forest department’s claim of forest land and terming it government gomal land by the AC cannot be a crime, observed Justice M Nagaprasanna, allowing the petition filed by BA Jagadeesh, then AC of Hassan subdivision.

Jagadeesh questioned the proceedings pending before a trial court on a private complaint filed by the DCF of Hassan division. “What shocks the conscience of the court is that the Forest Department is registering a crime for the performance of the petitioner’s quasi-judicial functions. As an AC, he has passed an order, not bartering away the forest land to a private entity, but observing it as a Sarkari Gomala,” the court said.

One TD Dasegowda, submitted an application to the Public Information Officer and the tahsildar seeking documents of a property situated in Sy. No. 22 measuring 61 acres and 32 guntas in Tyavalli village, Hassan. The tahsildar on Oct 28, 2020, informed Dasegowda that the files were not available in the office records.

The applicant then filed an RTI before Jagadeesh, the prosecution said. Jagadeesh heard the matter from July 23, 2021 to December 17, 2021, and passed the order on January 5, 2022, directing that the entry in the record of rights be made Sarkari Gomala.