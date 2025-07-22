CBI arrests Rs 12.6 crore fraud accused after 16 years

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 19 arrested a proclaimed offender, Nasreen Taj, from Bengaluru after a 16-year-long chase in a high-value bank fraud case of around Rs 12.63 crore in Mandya, the officials said on Monday. During this operation, human and technology intelligence (humint and techint) have been used.

Taj had severed contact with her family and social network, and was living under the pseudonym- Salma and used to change residence.

The CBI had registered the case on April 15, 2009, against accused, including, the then branch manager of Syndicate Bank, Mandya, husband of Taj- Asadullah Khan- and eight others for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents, to defraud the Syndicate Bank to the tune of Rs 12.63 crore.

In collusion with her husband, Khan, and others, she fraudulently availed a Temporary Overdraft (TOD) facility of up to Rs 120 lakh, along with farm loans amounting to Rs 55 lakh from Syndicate Bank. “The proceeds from these farm loans were illicitly diverted towards the repayment of the TOD, instead of utilising it for agricultural development, as mandated under the terms of sanction,” the agency said.

CBI had filed the charge sheet on October 12, 2010. “She failed to join the trial to summons/warrants and was untraceable since 2019. Multiple non-bailable warrants were issued against her since April 30, 2019. Finally, the Special Court, Bengaluru, on November 27, 2021, ordered Proclamation and Attachment of property warrant against her,” CBI added. She had misled the local residents as well as the employer about her real identity and had maintained minimal interaction with locals.

The CBI used advanced technological tools and identity-tracking databases and meticulously analysed her digital footprint. “Supplemented by extensive field investigations, the team successfully located Taj in Bengaluru. Pursuant to her identification, she was produced before the Competent Court in Bengaluru, which remanded her to judicial custody,” the agency stated.This is the second case in a row in which CBI used tech platforms to apprehend a long-absconding offender.