28-year-old Bengaluru pet shop owner gropes, kisses student in public, held

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old owner of a pet shop has been arrested for sexually harassing an 18-year-old college student while she was shopping at a market area in Nagawara. The accused had groped, hugged and kissed the victim in full public view between 7.45 pm and 8 pm on July 11. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Govindapura police the next day.

The police have identified the accused as Mohammed Maruf Sheriff, a resident of Govindapura Main Road. The girl had parked her scooter on the roadside and was waiting to cross the street when the accused approached her and forcibly kissed her. He has also been accused of touching her inappropriately. The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage.

A case of sexual harassment (BNS 75), stalking (BNS 78) and assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty (BNS 74) has been registered against the accused.