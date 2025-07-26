GP member in Bengaluru makes husband’s murder look like suicide, held

BENGALURU: Nearly a month after the suspected suicide of a man, the case has turned out to be a murder, allegedly plotted by his wife, a gram panchayat member, and her paramour, after her husband planned to sell a plot in Bengaluru.

The deceased, Lokesh, 44, a former gram panchayat member, owned chicken shops in Bengaluru, and was involved in agriculture. He resided with his wife, Chandrakala, 42, a gram panchayat member in Makali village. The couple stayed in their village and also in Gollarahatti in Bengaluru.

Crucial clues like Lokesh’s missing slipper, the cap of the poison bottle, and Chandrakala’s secret phone number led to the arrest of all five accused, including the wife, on Friday.

According to MK Doddi police in Bengaluru South district, on the morning of June 24, Lokesh was found dead inside his car with a bottle of poison placed next to him. Initially, police suspected it to be a suicide as there were no external injuries.

Soon after, Chandrakala held a press conference, claiming her husband had been murdered. However, Lokesh’s father informed police that he suspected his daughter-in-law’s involvement. Police examined call detail records and found that Chandrakala had been using another mobile phone. It was later revealed that she was in an extramarital relationship with Yogesh, a postal department employee from Mandya working in Bengaluru.

The police said Chandrakala had initially paid Rs 2 lakh to an unknown person to kill Lokesh, but he absconded with the money. She later gave Rs 3.5 lakh supari to her paramour. On June 23, Yogesh and his accomplices, Surya, Shivalinga, Chandan and Shantaraju, who had a criminal past, allegedly poisoned Lokesh and left his body in the car, police said.