APD’s inclusive mission empowers over 26,000

BENGALURU: Unlike the one-time, piecemeal interventions like a single therapy camp, a wheelchair donation, or a disconnected pension scheme, extended to Persons with Disabilities (PwD), which provide only provide timely relief, The Association of People With Disability (APD) is focusing on ‘Life Cycle Approach’, under which tailored services to various age groups among PwDs are delivered guiding them along a developmental path aligned with specific timelines to achieve better outcomes.

In the three-year project that started in 2022, in Yadgir and Raichur, Dr NS Senthil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at APD, said that till now over 26,933 people have benefited. The beneficiaries received rehabilitation services, assistive devices, educational support, and livelihood opportunities, awareness and training, as well as indirect beneficiaries such as family members, carers, and community stakeholders, have been trained, sensitised, and empowered as part of the ecosystem.

“Main aim is to transform Yadgir and Raichur into a truly inclusive and supportive environment for PwD. Through a life-cycle approach, this mission seeks to empower individuals with access to comprehensive rehabilitation, their rightful entitlements, and opportunities to live with dignity and equality. At the heart of the program is a community-based rehabilitation model, which brings services directly to the people. This is complemented by a transdisciplinary approach and community-based rehab workers—bringing together expertise from various fields to address the full spectrum of needs,” Dr Senthil said.