APD’s inclusive mission empowers over 26,000

BENGALURU: Unlike the one-time, piecemeal interventions like a single therapy camp, a wheelchair donation, or a disconnected pension scheme, extended to Persons with Disabilities (PwD), which provide only provide timely relief, The Association of People With Disability (APD) is focusing on ‘Life Cycle Approach’, under which tailored services to various age groups among PwDs are delivered guiding them along a developmental path aligned with specific timelines to achieve better outcomes.
In the three-year project that started in 2022, in Yadgir and Raichur, Dr NS Senthil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at APD, said that till now over 26,933 people have benefited. The beneficiaries received rehabilitation services, assistive devices, educational support, and livelihood opportunities, awareness and training, as well as indirect beneficiaries such as family members, carers, and community stakeholders, have been trained, sensitised, and empowered as part of the ecosystem.
“Main aim is to transform Yadgir and Raichur into a truly inclusive and supportive environment for PwD. Through a life-cycle approach, this mission seeks to empower individuals with access to comprehensive rehabilitation, their rightful entitlements, and opportunities to live with dignity and equality. At the heart of the program is a community-based rehabilitation model, which brings services directly to the people. This is complemented by a transdisciplinary approach and community-based rehab workers—bringing together expertise from various fields to address the full spectrum of needs,” Dr Senthil said.
“Our strategy is broad and inclusive. It goes beyond physical care, encompassing social inclusion, education, and economic empowerment. The model is built on community ownership ‘for the people, by the people’. Mothers and peer trainers are trained to take on therapeutic roles, helping build capacity within families and neighbourhoods”, the doctor explained.
He added that they leverage local strengths, using schools as inclusive spaces and empowering government frontline workers and community structures like self-help groups and federations, to act as facilitators of change, ensuring that responsibility and accountability are shared.
“Creating a truly inclusive society requires more than isolated efforts, it demands a strong, interconnected ecosystem. In Yadgir and Raichur districts, we are building just that: a robust, community-driven support system that places persons with disabilities at the centre, while mobilising every layer of society to support them,” said Dr Senthil.
APD has plans to expand this programme to Kalaburagi, Dharwad, and Bangalore rural district and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.