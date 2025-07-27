For the love of nature!

HUILGOL, GADAG: A dentist and nature lover from Gadag has turned his 10-acre dryland into a mini-forest, which is now home to many birds and animals.

The idea of creating the mini-forest hit Dr Pradeep S Ugalat, 49, during a visit to his semi-arid land at Balaganur village near Huilgol in Gadag district in 2016. When he discussed his idea with his friends, they discouraged him. They pointed out to him that lack of water on the land would not help him grow a forest and he would not get any returns for his effort.

Undeterred, Pradeep first planted thorny cactus around his land as a natural fence to prevent cattle and other animals from straying into it. Later, he brought saplings of over 100 species, including sandalwood, subabul, neem, teak and mahogany, which need less water to grow, and planted them during monsoon.

He made trenches across his land to harvest rainwater and that helped the saplings grow faster. He never used fertilisers as he believes that they affect the soil fertility and plants in the long run. To attract birds and small mammals, he planted fruit-bearing saplings such as custard apple, guava, jujube, amla and tamarind. Within four years, birds started nesting in his mini-forest. Squirrels, lizards, spiders and other small animal species are now part of this forest.

In the first few months of planting the saplings, Pradeep, who has a clinic in Gadag, visited his land every day and tended to the plants. His struggle did not go in vain as the remote village of Balaganur is now in news for Pradeep’s mini-forest.