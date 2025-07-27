For the love of nature!

HUILGOL, GADAG: A dentist and nature lover from Gadag has turned his 10-acre dryland into a mini-forest, which is now home to many birds and animals.
The idea of creating the mini-forest hit Dr Pradeep S Ugalat, 49, during a visit to his semi-arid land at Balaganur village near Huilgol in Gadag district in 2016. When he discussed his idea with his friends, they discouraged him. They pointed out to him that lack of water on the land would not help him grow a forest and he would not get any returns for his effort.
Undeterred, Pradeep first planted thorny cactus around his land as a natural fence to prevent cattle and other animals from straying into it. Later, he brought saplings of over 100 species, including sandalwood, subabul, neem, teak and mahogany, which need less water to grow, and planted them during monsoon.
He made trenches across his land to harvest rainwater and that helped the saplings grow faster. He never used fertilisers as he believes that they affect the soil fertility and plants in the long run. To attract birds and small mammals, he planted fruit-bearing saplings such as custard apple, guava, jujube, amla and tamarind. Within four years, birds started nesting in his mini-forest. Squirrels, lizards, spiders and other small animal species are now part of this forest.
In the first few months of planting the saplings, Pradeep, who has a clinic in Gadag, visited his land every day and tended to the plants. His struggle did not go in vain as the remote village of Balaganur is now in news for Pradeep’s mini-forest.
“I have always been close to nature since my childhood. I was involved in conservation activities, like planting saplings and tending to them during my school days. We could not grow any commercial crops on this ancestral property due to poor rainfall and lack of irrigation facilities. In 2016, I decided to convert this land into a forest by planting saplings that grow in semi-arid conditions. My friends, who were against my idea, now visit my mini-forest frequently,” he told TNSE.
“I have planted 15,000 saplings and spent around Rs 16 lakh in the last nine years. My aim is to make this an ideal biodiversity park and throw it open to nature lovers,” he said.
Dr MD Samudri, head of the Department of Shalya Tantra, DGM Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Gadag, said, “Dr Pradeep Ugalat, a renowned dentist from Gadag, has turned his barren land at Balaganur into a unique mini-forest without expecting any returns. It was possible because of his grit and determination and support from his wife Neelambika. Many environmentalists, nature lovers, forest officials and even scientists now frequent his mini-forest.”
Dr Pranesh Jahagirdar, Rotary assistant regional public image coordinator, said, “Pradeep, who was secretary of the Rotary Club during my tenure as district governor in 2008-09, created the mini-forest because of his love of nature. I have visited his mini-forest several times and have had an exhilarating experience each time. The greenery, cool breeze and chirping of birds is a treat for nature lovers.”
Prof Bandenawaz Ramadurga, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, RGUHS, Bengaluru, said such mini-forests are the need of the hour. Cities, towns and villages should have such a healthy ecosystem.