South Zone RWAs seek better response from BBMP top brass

BENGALURU: Residents’ welfare associations in Chickpet and Basavangudi Assembly constituencies and other areas of the BBMP South Zone are reportedly upset over Palike Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao’s alleged cold response to their grievances.

The RWA members on Saturday alleged that they had approached Rao recently to apprise him about the inconvenience and long waiting time involved in lodging complaints against anomalies related to illegal buildings mushrooming in their vicinity, besides other issues. The chief commissioner, however, hardly listened to them, before sending them away, they claimed.

VV Puram Resident Welfare Association member S Venkatesh said despite complaints and notices against certain illegal floors in their area, owners brazenly construct additional floors. When the matter was raised before the chief commissioner, he simply ignored it, Venkatesh alleged.

Blaming BBMP engineers for such constructions, Shrikar R, another member, stated: “We waited for hours to bring the matter before the chief commissioner, but he hardly gave us even five minutes of his time, before asking us to leave.”

There were three RWAs from Basavanagudi and one from VV Puram, and they all wanted to report the mushrooming of illegal structures, despite the matter being brought to the notice of ward engineers. But they all had to leave disheartened due to poor response from top officials. “The officials cite court orders to escape taking up demolition work. The Supreme Court has given its direction against such unauthorised floors and buildings, but BBMP is known for not following orders. Palike engineers themselves may have entered into an MoU with owners for illegal floors,” Shrikar pointed out.

Another resident challenged both BBMP Chief Commissioner Rao and Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to act against illegal buildings.

Meanwhile, senior officials who coordinated the chief Commissioner’s meeting with citizens confirmed that no complaints have been ignored, and Rao has directed that the grievances be addressed.

The residents also raised the issues of stray cattle and pigeon menace, for which Rao sought an inspection and report. Residents also highlighted problems related to inadequate street lighting in many parts of the South Zone. In response, Rao instructed that all non-functional street lights be promptly replaced. Additionally, he ordered officials to conduct night inspections and submit detailed reports.