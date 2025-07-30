BCom student robs gold from uncle’s house for trips with BF

BENGALURU: A BCom student and three others have been arrested by the Kothanur police for stealing over 1 kg of gold ornaments from her uncle’s house to fund a lavish lifestyle with her boyfriend. The accused spent several lakhs of rupees on parties and trips, the police said.

The accused are- Sachita, Yashwanth (her boyfriend and classmate), Tanush and Ramprakash (both are Yashwanth’s friends). All of them are in their early 20s.

In June first week, Sachita’s uncle, B N Srinivas, filed a complaint stating that over 1 kg of gold ornaments kept in his house locker had been stolen. He initially suspected two domestic workers might be involved in the theft, but it was later found out that they were clean. It was found that Sachita was regularly visiting the house over the past six months before the crime came to light, which raised suspicion, the police said.

The police further added that, during interrogation, Sachita confessed that large quantities of gold were kept in her uncle’s house and she began stealing the ornaments in phases starting from January.

She used to pass the ornaments to Yashwanth, and he then passed them to his friends Tanush and Ramprakash. The trio used to melt it and convert it into gold bars and sell them. The police have seized ornaments worth Rs 65 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the accused.