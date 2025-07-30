Bengaluru to host dialogue with Physics Nobel laureates today

BENGALURU: Ahead of the country’s first-ever Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, the state government will host Nobel laureates in Physics Prof Duncan Haldane (2016 winner) and Prof David Gross (2004) for an exclusive dialogue on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology Minister N S Boseraju chaired a preparatory meeting related to the summit along with Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) Managing Director Sadashiva Prabhu, Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Prof Akshay Naik (co-chair of the summit) and senior officials.

“Our government is laying the groundwork to position Karnataka as India’s quantum capital. This dialogue with Nobel laureates will mark the beginning of a long-term roadmap to integrate quantum innovation into Karnataka’s development blueprint,” the minister said.

With Bengaluru already recognised as the nation’s innovation nucleus, Karnataka is accelerating efforts to harness quantum technologies for economic and social transformation. From IT and aerospace to cutting-edge quantum frontiers, the state aims to strengthen its position on the global innovation map, Boseraju said.

The dialogue will facilitate high-level discussions between the Nobel laureates and Karnataka’s top officials, including the principal secretaries of Industries, IT & BT and Higher Education. The exchange is expected to pave the way for advancing quantum research, infrastructure and collaborations with global experts.