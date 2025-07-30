Tunnel road DPR cuts tunnelling timeline to 24 months

BENGALURU: Tunnelling for Bengaluru’s proposed Tunnel Road project, initially estimated to take 33 months, has now been slashed to 24 months in the final Detailed Project Report (DPR).

While experts call the projection unrealistic, official from Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) say the reduced timeline is possible due to the deployment of eight high-speed Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), as opposed to the earlier plan to use six medium to average-speed TBMs.

The draft DPR had pegged the total project completion time at 61 months, of which 33 months were dedicated to tunnelling. The final DPR, however, brings down the overall project duration to 50 months, with just 24 months assigned for boring through 16.7 km.

Speaking to TNIE, BS Prahallad, Director of B-SMILE, said, “We initially planned for six TBMs with an average cutting speed of 90 metres per month, but the timeline was too long. To reduce the duration, we decided to both add more machines and upgrade to high-speed cutting models. Each high-speed TBM can cut a minimum of 200 meters per month—that’s 2.4 kilometers per year, assuming ideal conditions.”

“One high-speed TBM can cut approximately 4 km in two years, and since the total tunnelling required is a little over 32 km, eight machines can complete it in two years,” he explained.

Experts, however, voiced their concerns with regard to timeline. Ashish Verma, professor of transportation systems engineering at IISc, said, “The type of rock or surface you encounter during tunneling is not always predictable. These uncertainties are rarely factored into the timelines. Based on Bengaluru’s past experience, especially with Metro tunneling, unexpected challenges are common. Government inefficiency and delays in land acquisition also contribute significantly.”

“If adding two TBMs saves nine months, why not add two more and claim it’ll be done in a year? It is disappointing that the DPR has arbitrarily determined the construction period. If the assumptions in the DPR are unrealistic, which it is, there will be no credible contractor or developer who will bid for the tenders because of the unrealistic timelines. Has the BBMP considered the cost implications of additional TBMs?”, questioned Satya Arikutharam, an independent mobility expert.