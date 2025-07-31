80-year-old building collapses in Bengaluru's Sampangirama Nagar; owner rescued from debris

BENGALURU: An 80-year-old building in Sampangirama Nagar collapsed on Thursday, trapping its owner Ashwin, who was rescued by a mason. Ashwin was later sent to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.
As per officials from the Fire and Emergency Department, four people were inside the building, as alterations were being done and a sump was being dug. The old building was used as a cloud kitchen till last month. Alteration was taken up as the tenants vacated.
As per Manikyam, a mason, the right side of the building was tiled and collapsed, but some of the household items acted as a shield. Manikyam pulled the house owner Ashwin out of the collapsed site from a small passage in the building debris. Ashwin suffered minor injuries in his right leg and was shifted to a private hospital on Vittal Mallya Road.
Just before the incident, three workers came out of the building at 1.02 pm for lunch and barely a few steps away from the spot, they heard loud noise of the wall collapsing and realised it was the same building they were working. "We immediately rushed back and saw the area covered with dust. The neighbors and police were called for help. Our Mason, along with the house owner, came out safely. We survived the collapse by 4 minutes, else we also would have been got struck and may be it would have ended in tragedy," said Mallesh, a coolie.
The officials have barricaded the building and its surroundings as they are clearing the debris and making way for houses adjoining the collapsed structure.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Akshay Hakay arrived at the spot and said the rescue team have advised people in neighboring building to be away till the debris is cleared.