80-year-old building collapses in Bengaluru's Sampangirama Nagar; owner rescued from debris

BENGALURU: An 80-year-old building in Sampangirama Nagar collapsed on Thursday, trapping its owner Ashwin, who was rescued by a mason. Ashwin was later sent to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

As per officials from the Fire and Emergency Department, four people were inside the building, as alterations were being done and a sump was being dug. The old building was used as a cloud kitchen till last month. Alteration was taken up as the tenants vacated.

As per Manikyam, a mason, the right side of the building was tiled and collapsed, but some of the household items acted as a shield. Manikyam pulled the house owner Ashwin out of the collapsed site from a small passage in the building debris. Ashwin suffered minor injuries in his right leg and was shifted to a private hospital on Vittal Mallya Road.