Second death by stray dogs in a year: Lokayukta slams BBMP, orders inquiry

BENGALURU: Furious over the second consecutive incident of a pack of ferocious stray dogs mauling to death a person within a year at Byatarayanapura Ward of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil ordered a probe while heckling the officials for not taking steps despite having warned them after the previous incident.

Summoning the officials on Wednesday by taking suomotu cognisance of the death of Seethappa (68), who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs early on Monday, Justice Patil pulled them up for the incident.

In August 2024, a pack of stray dogs attacked a 76-year-old woman, Rajdulari Sinha, who was on a morning walk. She sustained multiple injuries, resulting in her death. Referring to this, Justice Patil told TNIE that he had initiated a suo motu case in August 2024, immediately after the incident occurred in the same ward and issued several directions to the BBMP officials from time to time to curb the menace.

“Despite this, on Monday, one more heart-wrenching incident occurred within a year. Therefore, I pulled up the officials while also directing Bengaluru City Division SP Vamshikrishna to visit the spot, conduct a probe and submit the report within four days,” Justice Patil told.