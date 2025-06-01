Karnataka HC enhances relief for accident victim from Rs 81 lakh to Rs 2.27 crore

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has enhanced the compensation awarded to the family of Santhosh Kumar Singh, a former Technical Lead at HCL Technologies Limited, who died in a road accident in 2019, from Rs 81.89 lakh to Rs 2.27 crore.

A division bench comprising Justice K S Mudagal and Justice K V Aravind passed the order while partly allowing an appeal filed by Santhosh’s wife, Priti Singh. Challenging the Motor Vehicle Accident Tribunal’s order dated November 2, 2023, which had awarded Rs 81.89 lakh as compensation, the claimants sought Rs 3 crore under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The court noted that there is no reason for the Motor Vehicle Accident Tribunal to assume that the deceased’s probationary period would not have been completed and that the same salary paid would not have remained stable or appreciated.

The court noted that Singh was already earning Rs 1.37 lakh per month during his probation, and such a salary reflected his skills and expertise, which should not have been disregarded. A prosecution witness had also testified that Singh was a permanent employee, the court noted.

Santhosh Singh (35) died in an accident on January 29, 2019, on HCL Road in Phase-I of Electronics City, when a speeding water tanker coming from the east rammed into his two-wheeler. He sustained grievous injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital.