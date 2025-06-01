One dead, two injured after car rams bus in Karnataka's Nelamangala

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old realtor died while two of his friends sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus from behind at Nelamangala in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Obala Reddy, residing near Attibele. The injured are identified as Sunil, a mechanical engineer, and Divya, working at a ride-hailing firm.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The incident happened near Thonachinakuppe around 2.30 am. The bus was coming towards the city.

Sunil, who had some work in Belagavi, was going with his two friends on Friday night in his car. As the work got cancelled, they were returning to the city. Sunil is believed to have been driving the car in a rash manner.

“The bus driver who had halted the bus for a brief period near Pravasi Dhaba at Mylanahalli in Thonachinakuppe suddenly drove the bus on the main road without any indication.

The car that was coming from behind rammed into the bus as its driver was unable to control due to suspected over speeding. Reddy who was sitting at the front left side had died on the spot in the impact.

Sunil, who was driving the car, sustained serious head injuries. Divya who was sitting at the back escaped with minor injuries,” said an officer. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and Sunil.