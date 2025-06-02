Film producer Babu booked for allegations of fraud

BENGALURU: An FIR has been filed against Kannada film producer Soorappa Babu for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 67.5 lakh under the pretext of producing a film.

According to the complaint, the woman claimed that Babu took Rs 92.5 lakh from her in phases in 2023, saying he was producing a film directed by K S Ravikumar and starring Shivarajkumar and Ganesh. However, after receiving the money, Babu became unreachable within a month. When she made enquiries, she discovered that no such project involving the said actors was underway.

Upon confronting Babu, he returned Rs 25 lakh but refused to repay the remaining Rs 67.5 lakh. The FIR states that he told her, “I don’t have the money to return. Do whatever you want,” and allegedly issued threats.

The woman alleged that Babu misused her trust and made false promises of film collaborations. Based on her complaint, a case of cheating and criminal intimidation has been registered at the Amruthahalli police station.

Police said they are verifying the financial transactions and will issue a notice to Babu for questioning.

Babu is known for producing films such as Kotigobba, Prithvi, and Kotigobba 2.