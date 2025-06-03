‘Kannadigas forgive us’: Bihar woman apologizes after assaulting auto driver amid calls for her expulsion from city

BENGALURU: Members of the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union on Monday staged a protest against a woman from Bihar, who hit an auto driver with her footwear at Bellandur in the city on Saturday.

The members and their supporters gathered at Freedom Park in the city and raised slogans against the woman. They demanded that a law be formulated to protect their rights.

Addressing reporters, M Manjunath, president of the union, said, “There is no safety for auto and taxi drivers in the city. They are not able to work peacefully.”