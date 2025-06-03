Final Bat-tle: Tense moments ahead of IPL finals today

With the Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) making it to the finals of the IPL with a great season after eight editions of performance or luck costing them no spot in the finals, Bengalureans are feeling everything from jubilance to nerves. “I’m 90 per cent nervous and 10 cent excited,” says Narayan Dileepan Menon, a student.

For teens like Narayan, this will be his first time seeing the home team in the finals since he was too young to remember the details. As Menon says, “I didn’t realise the magnitude of the event back then but now, as a huge cricket fan, it’s really intense. I’m constantly thinking ‘What’s going to happen to my team in the finals?’ ‘Are we going to win?’ Is the drought finally going to end, or is it going to be heartbreak all over again’. It’s a really stressful time.”

To mark the occasion, many are headed to bars and restaurants to watch the crucial match on a big screen alongside other fans, with reports saying that many outlets in the city have sold out. Alister Braganza, senior regional business manager, south, Impressario which owns SOCIAL, notes, “We’re expecting three times the regular Tuesday crowd for the finals. We try to create an ambience that’s like the stadium and people like seeing that crowd and feeling the vibe of the crowd while watching the match,” he says.