Team sent to Bihar to crack young girl’s murder case

BENGALURU: The Surya City police investigating the murder case of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag near a railway bridge at Chandapura have left for Bihar in search of the suspect. A police special team from the Anekal sub-division has gone to Bihar suspecting that the latter has taken shelter there. On May 21, the body of the victim was found.

She was allegedly murdered by smothering, and her body was thrown out of a moving train near the Chandapura railway bridge. A senior police officer told TNIE that the Surya City police inspector, along with other officers, is currently in Bihar after the suspect was identified based on credible leads.

“The suspect has not yet been arrested. After the deceased photo was sent to police stations across the country for identification, the deceased was identified.

CCTV footage and other technical evidence helped zero in on the suspect,” the officer added. However, the officer declined to divulge more information, stating that the information might help the suspect escape.