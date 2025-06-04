American Dream Loading.....

Despite the uncertainty, many students are still willing to take the risk for a coveted US degree. “While interacting with students from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, we found that at least 50 per cent of them want to go to the US for their education, they are even willing to wait a year to pursue their studies there,” says Kapoor, adding, “STEM and innovation-driven students, those with ambitions tied to Silicon Valley, AI startups, or US tech firms, continue to prioritise the United States. They see it as the ultimate launchpad for their careers. Even those applying elsewhere are often hoping for stability to return to the US landscape.”

Krish S, currently waiting to get a visa appointment before going to study physics at the University of California, San Diego, is optimistic despite the recent order to halt visa appointments and screen the social media accounts of those who apply.

He says, “I am thinking of going into the research side of astrophysics, particle physics or quantum physics,” he says, adding, “While stricter checking is going on for visas, I don’t feel like it’s much of a problem because as long as you’re within the law, there’s nothing to be worried about. Some of my friends were a bit scared after the Harvard issue but now they’re not really worried because it seems like a university-specific problem with other universities not being impacted.”