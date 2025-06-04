Teen keen to post celebration pics, techie who took day off: Bengaluru stampede's tragic victims

BENGALURU: Hours after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended an 18-year wait for their maiden IPL title, celebrations in the city spiralled into chaos as 11 people died and 47 were injured in a stampede-like rush around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where thousands of fans — many of whom had taken leave just to be part of the long-awaited moment — had gathered to celebrate.

At Vyedhi super-speciality (VSH) Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road, 16 people were brought in, out of which four — three men and one woman — were declared dead. The remaining 12 are undergoing treatment for injuries. Two of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Dr Humera, the medical administrator at the hospital, said the victims were mostly young, between 20 to 30 years old. She added that the likely cause of death was suffocation due to the stampede. The 12 patients being treated are in stable condition and receiving outpatient care for minor injuries such as leg pain, toe injuries, and a small head injury, she confirmed.

Eyewitnesses and friends of those injured in the stampede told TNIE that the situation escalated when attendees were suddenly asked to download an app called ‘Ticket Genie’ to get free entry passes.

“There was no prior information, and many were left struggling with poor mobile networks. The announcement came just minutes before the gates were opened and the crowd kept increasing,” Mahesh, an eyewitness recalled. As the gates opened, people rushed in, and those who couldn’t get their passes on time started jumping over barricades, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation. During this, many also got separated from their groups, he added.