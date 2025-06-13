Head constable assaults female cop inside Bengaluru police station

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old police head constable has been accused of assaulting and kicking a female police constable inside the premises of the Upparpet police station on Tuesday night.

The head constable, BG Govindaraju, and the woman police constable, Renuka, are both attached to the Upparpet police station and were on night shifts on Tuesday.

Renuka was attending to two girls who had reportedly run away from their homes and were rescued and brought to the police station. Thimme Gowda, the assistant sub-inspector had instructed Renuka while working in the computer section to attend to the girls by giving them food and look after their basic needs.

Govindaraju, who was at the reception table, is said to have spoken badly about the two girls who then informed Renuka. When Renuka questioned him for talking badly about the girls, he started abusing her.

During the argument, the head constable is alleged to have kicked Renuka repeatedly with his shoes. Gowda and constables Basappa and Mahesh tried to help Renuka, but Govindaraju continued to kick her.

“An FIR has been registered against the head constable. He has been placed under suspension. The argument broke out between the two police personnel after he spoke badly about the two girls. When Renuka questioned him and asked him to mind his language, he is said to have beaten her. The statements of the three policemen who witnessed the incident will be recorded during the enquiry,” said an officer.