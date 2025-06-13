Will fix traffic woes, improve Bengaluru: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Traffic is the only big concern for Bengaluru, and we are addressing the issue to ensure the city becomes a popular destination. The government has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to improve Bengaluru’s traffic and infrastructure with the construction of flyovers, better roads, tunnel road and the Metro over the next three years, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Thursday.

He said tourism and cultural competitions will be started in schools and colleges, and programmes held during the holiday season in December-end to create awareness about Karnataka’s culture and tourism. Primary education and tourism departments should work together to encourage the youth and integrate tourism and culture into education.

Shivakumar said the government is open to suggestions from people, students, artistes and experts on improving Bengaluru, Karnataka and governance. “We are an open-minded government. We welcome suggestions, criticism and solutions, and seek cooperation from citizens and experts to improve the state and Bengaluru,” Shivakumar said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the renovated Venkatappa Art Gallery. The gallery was renovated by Brigade Foundation at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The premises has three permanent galleries and two open galleries, apart from an audio-visual room and an AI-enabled souvenir section.

Tourism, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said private agencies and individuals should come forward to partner with the government to improve tourism sites. He said: “With the government undertaking restoration in Lakkundi, there are many heritage sites that can be restored by private firms. We are keen to offer 4-5 temples in Lakkundi alone to private firms for restoration partnerships.”

On Shivakumar’s suggestion, Patil said the tourism department will explore water bodies and guesthouses under the irrigation department to be utilised for tourism.

With the Brigade Group requesting that one gallery be named after the company, Patil directed the tourism department to make a proposal and submit it to the government, to be discussed in the cabinet.