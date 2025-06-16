Man out on bail in attempt-to-murder case killed in Bengaluru; two held

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man, recently released on bail in an attempt-to-murder case, was killed hours after walking out of Bengaluru Central Prison. The police arrested the two accused, who were shot in the legs after they allegedly attacked police personnel on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay. The accused, Deepu (28) and Arun (27), are all residents of JJ Nagar. According to police, the murder took place on Saturday night in Janata Colony, JJ Nagar. Arun and Deepu allegedly chased Vijay through the locality, and stabbed him before fleeing. Vijay, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a tip-off, the duo was traced to Rajarajeshwari Nagar. When they allegedly tried to attack the police and flee, the JJ Nagar police inspector fired a warning shot in the air before shooting them in the legs. Both the accused, along with a police constable injured in the incident, were admitted to hospital.

They are out of danger, police said. According to preliminary probe, there had been a longstanding animosity between Arun and Vijay. A few months ago, the two had clashed, and Vijay had stabbed Arun. He was arrested by the Kalasipalya police on charges of attempted murder and was jailed. Arun, allegedly seeking revenge, is believed to have killed him.

However, while speeding along the highway near Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, Manjunath lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider. Passersby who witnessed the accident rushed him to a hospital in Maddur and informed the police.

Upon reaching the hospital, police began questioning Manjunath about the vehicle and the circumstances of the accident. His vague and inconsistent answers raised suspicion. After further interrogation, Manjunath eventually admitted to stealing the scooter.

A case has been registered at the Mandya Central Police Station, and further investigation is underway.