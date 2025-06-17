Kerala temple attender arrested for sexually exploiting Bengaluru widow, chief priest on the run

BENGALURU: The Bellandur police have arrested a 40-year-old attender of a reputed temple in Thrissur, Kerala, on charges of sexually exploiting a 38-year-old widow from Haralur Main Road in Bellandur in the city.

The accused was arrested from Kerala on June 13. The victim, a mother of two, also accused chief priest Unni Damodaran of attempting to sexually assault her. Damodaran is currently on the run and police have launched a manhunt. The accused are also alleged to have blackmailed her with her nude videos.

The victim, who was facing property and financial disputes, had contacted the temple after seeing a video on social media which claimed that any kind of problems can be solved if a pooja that costs Rs 24,000 is performed in the temple.

The police have identified the accused as TA Arun. The victim had filed the on May 29. The victim alleged that she was sexually exploited from November 2024 to May 2025.

The victim stated that she lost her husband in 2016 and has been raising her two children alone. While trying to seek an astrologer’s advice for her problems, she found a social media post.

Arun took her phone number and began calling her through WhatsApp at night. He is accused of appearing nude on video and demanding the victim that she had to be nude as it was part of the ritual. Arun is alleged to have coerced her into a nude ritual on a WhatsApp video call. He then started blackmailing her with the nude videos and even attempted to sexually assault her. The victim told that she agreed to his sexual exploitation after Arun threatened to harm her children through some ritual.

She also alleged that she was taken to a room at the temple by both the accused where they attempted to sexually assault her. She also submitted some digital evidence with the police. Police said the woman has been changing her statements and they are trying to ascertain the facts.