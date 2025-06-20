‘Finish Yelahanka flyover work by December-end’: BBMP Chief

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to complete the flyover work on Doddaballapur Main Road in Yelahanka by December.

Speaking during inspection near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road in the Yelahanka zone, he said that the 2-km flyover work is 60 per cent complete and officials have been told to complete the remaining work by December-end. Rao also inspected footpath of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road and noticed that the footpath had collapsed in some places. He instructed the officials to immediately carry out repairs including installing kerb stones. Iron rods installed by BESCOM to the transformer on the footpath are too low, which will cause difficulty for the public to walk on the footpath, he said, instructing BESCOM officials concerned to immediately fix it.

On the 16th B-Cross Road in Yelahanka’s surroundings, he noticed that some shop owners had thrown waste on the footpath and told the marshals to fine the shop owners. He also instructed them to instruct them not to throw waste on the roadside or in empty spaces.

He directed officials to immediately install slabs, which were not installed for the 15-metre footpath at Chikkabommasandra Cross.

Noticing a building being constructed on the 1st Main Road in A-Sector of Yelahanka in violation of the plan, Rao instructed the officials to immediately issue a notice under the Municipal Corporation Act 2020 and remove parts of the building constructed in violation of the plan. He also instructed the officials to take action against the buildings constructed in violation of the plan within the Yelahanka zone.

It is essential to carry out annual maintenance of the newly constructed watch tower, cycle track, car tower, Kannada Akshara Mala and other decorative lights in Yelahanka, he said and instructed the officials to submit a proposal for the grant required for their annual maintenance.