Man critical after colleague inserts air compressor hose in his rectum in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old factory employee is critical after his colleague inserted an air compressor hose in his rectum. The factory is located at Harohalli Industrial Area in Kanakapura taluk.

“Both the victim and the accused are contract labourers. The victim was drawing a salary of Rs 35,000. The accused who was drawing a salary of Rs 18,000 was always fighting with the victim over disparity in their salaries. On the day of the incident, the victim was rushed to the factory’s hospital by another colleague. The accused is yet to be arrested,” said an officer.

Reportedly, the victim was wearing his undergarments as he was about to go to the factory’s washroom to take a bath after work. Due to the high pressure, it affected his stomach and is said to have severely damaged his intestine and other parts. The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital in the factory premises. He was later shifted to a private hospital.

The victim MM Paramesh is a resident of Erehalli in Harohalli and a native of Belur taluk in Hassan. The accused Govinde Gowda, 28, is a resident of Ramanagara. The incident happened on May 23 around 5 pm. The complaint was filed on Monday, 25 days after the incident. Paramesh has been working in the factory for the last 17 years.

The chances of his survival were extremely low. He was in hospital for more than three weeks and underwent multiple surgeries.

The factory has footed Rs 3 lakh medical bill. He has to undergo another surgery for his intestine after two months. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday. After his discharge, the complaint was filed by his wife KB Savitha against her husband’s colleague in Harohalli police station.

A case under BNS 289, BNS 125 (a), BNS 352 has been registered against the accused.