Over 5,000 bike taxi riders across Karnataka demand a ban lift

BENGALURU: Over 5,000 bike taxi riders from across Karnataka rallied at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, urging the State Government to lift the ban and introduce a proper regulatory policy. Thousands of riders from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, and Kanakapura rode to Vidhana Soudha, asking the government to bring in a policy that allows them to get back to work while addressing safety and regulation concerns.

The ban has hit over six lakh bike taxi riders hard, leaving many with no way to earn a living, they said. “Families that once depended on daily rides for income are now struggling to put food on the table or pay school fees. Many riders say they feel hopeless, with no clear path forward. At the same time, commuters who relied on bike taxis for affordable and quick travel are also facing difficulties,” read a press release.

“Before the ban, I could earn enough to keep my family going. Now, there is no money coming in, and every day feels like a battle just to survive. We are skipping meals some days because we can’t afford groceries anymore, there is no money for my kid’s school fees either. How are we supposed to live like this?”said Ramesh, a bike taxi rider from Tumakuru.

“This isn’t just about us making money,” said Priya, a rider from Mandya. “It’s about keeping our families alive. We need the government to listen, before it’s too late,” she added.

The riders also pointed out that 19 other Indian states already have policies for bike taxis, and they questioned why Karnataka lags behind.

Many protestors detained

The Vidhana Soudha police have detained a group of bike taxi riders for protesting outside the Vidhana Soudha.

The police said that after receiving an alert from the Vidhana Soudha security, the agitators were detained for violating guidelines and attempting to stage a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha without prior permission.