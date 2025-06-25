Lokayukta raids eight officials in disproportionate assets case, unearths Rs 34.9 crore

BENGALURU: In simultaneous raids conducted on 45 properties across the state on Tuesday, the Lokayukta police unearthed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income worth Rs 34.90 crore from eight officials. The assets include jewellery worth Rs 3.72 crore, immovable assets worth Rs 23.02 crore and Rs 27.55 lakh in cash.

In Shivamogga, Dr S Pradeep, professor/coordinator of organic farming, University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, was found with Rs 6.34 crore in disproportionate assets. These included immovable assets of Rs 4.45 crore, comprising five sites, a house and 16 acres and 7 guntas of agricultural land. His movable assets of Rs 1.89 crore included jewellery worth Rs 34.75 lakh, livestock worth Rs 15.50 lakh, a farmhouse worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 29.75 lakh in bank accounts.

The raid on BBMP executive engineer Prakash K S unearthed DA of Rs 5.70 crore, that includes three sites, two houses, movable assets, including jewellery worth Rs 43 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 88 lakh.

In Anekal, K G Amarnath, chief officer of the Municipal Corporation, allegedly possessed DA of Rs 3.85 crore, including immovable assets of Rs 2.80 crore, including two sites, a house and movable assets of Rs 1.04 crore.

Mallikarjuna Allipur, executive engineer, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Kalaburagi, allegedly acquired Rs 6.32 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 3.90 crore, comprising a site, three houses and four acres of land. His movable assets of Rs 2.42 crore included a Rs 64.75-lakh bank balance.

In Sannuru GP of Kalaburagi district, Ramachandrappa, Panchayat Development Officer, acquired Rs 2.18 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 1.70 crore, comprising three sites, three houses, 35 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 48.45 lakh.