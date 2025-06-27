Karnataka HC gives nod for trial against man for blackmailing partner

BENGALURU: If capturing nude pictures of the deceased woman and blackmailing her is proved, it can undoubtedly become abetment to suicide, the Karnataka High Court said, refusing to quash criminal proceedings against a 28-year-old man from Mandya for abetting the suicide of a woman, with whom he was in a live-in relationship. He had used her nude pictures to extort over Rs 50 lakh.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while rejecting the petition filed by Varun GA, challenging the chargesheet and proceedings pending before the Anekal trial court, under the provisions of 306 IPC and Sections 66(E) and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint registered by the victim’s father with Hebbagodi police station, his daughter and the accused were classmates in an engineering college in Mandya. His daughter began working with a firm in Bengaluru, and she and Varun were in a relationship for three years. There were assurances of marriage and also financial transactions between them. On December 28, 2023, the woman ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of her apartment.