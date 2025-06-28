Apprenticeship-based degree courses soon in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government will introduce apprenticeship-based degree programmes and revamp university syllabus with inputs from industry experts, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Global Women Entrepreneurs Summit here, Dr Sudhakar said these measures aim to align higher education with industry demands and ensure students are better prepared for the job market.

He said the state took a step in this direction last year by launching a unique degree programme with apprenticeship. Courses such as BCom in Logistics, Retail, E-commerce, and Banking and Finance will be offered under this programme. “Students will undergo apprenticeships during their fifth and sixth semesters. This ensures that by the time they graduate, they are industry-ready,” he added.

The government is now expanding this apprenticeship model programme and collaborating with industry partners to redesign the curriculum in government institutions, making it more dynamic and responsive to technological changes, he said.

He stressed the need for a systemic shift in the approach to education stating that the present education system is not conducive to support industrial growth. “We are seriously addressing this by focusing more on skilling and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar said it was heartening to see the rising number of women entrepreneurs in Karnataka. “In a male-dominated society, it is inspiring to see women succeeding in large numbers. In many educational institutions, nearly 70% of gold medals are bagged by girls,” he added.

He said Bengaluru has adequate infrastructure to support innovation, as seen in its flourishing startup ecosystem and robust IT sector. But academic institutions must keep pace with industry needs. “With technology evolving rapidly, education must also evolve. Industry inputs are crucial to keep the syllabus relevant,” he said.