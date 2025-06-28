CM Siddaramaiah pulls up police top brass over stadium stampede

BENGALURU: When a chief minister speaks, the subordinates listen.
“I’ve been an MLA since 1983 and have served as Chief Minister before. I have never witnessed such a delay in response in an incident like the recent stampede in Bengaluru. What is the purpose of having an intelligence department if it fails to provide comprehensive and timely information? Due to this lapse, 11 people lost their lives. On the day of the stampede, deaths had occurred as early as 3.50 pm. Yet, accurate information was not conveyed.
Isn’t this a serious lapse? Even when I inquired at 5.45 pm, I was told only one person had died. By then, 11 people had already passed away. If the senior officer had promptly conveyed accurate information, we could have cancelled the stadium event.
I am also upset that we had to suspend senior officials. But isn’t it true that there was indeed a failure on their part?” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked top police officers during the annual conference of senior police officers in Bengaluru on Friday.
Noting that the quality of police investigations has deteriorated and needs to be improved, the CM cited the example of a robbery case in Bidar and expressed concern that though the accused was identified, the arrest had not been made even after five months. Though in some isolated cases the quality of investigation has improved, overall there is a visible decline.
He pointed out the failure to file chargesheets accurately, effectively, and within the stipulated time in criminal cases, terming it unacceptable.
'Why only Mangaluru?'
The Chief Minister sharply questioned officials, asking why suo motu action is not being taken against those delivering hate speeches or disturbing public peace.
“If you don’t act, we’ll be compelled to take action against you,” he warned. “Why is it that communal clashes and murders are primarily happening in Dakshina Kannada? Why not in other districts?” he asked, directing officials to identify and crack down on those disrupting peace in Dakshina Kannada, regardless of who they are, and to take strict legal action. The CM added that the recruitment will begin two months from now to fill vacant positions in the department.
Report released
A research report titled “A Study on the Use of Money Mules in Cybercrimes” was released by the CM during the conference.
A special team was formed by the Cybercrime Investigation, Training and Research Centre (CCITR) of the CID to study the widespread use of fake bank accounts (Mule Accounts) for illegal money transfers in cybercrime cases and to recommend measures to curb them. The team comprised experts from the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), representatives from the banking sector, senior police officers and investigators.
As part of the study, complaints received on the National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB) portal in Karnataka during the year 2024 and cybercrime cases registered in Bengaluru city were consolidated and analyzed.
The research report details recent cybercrime methods, the modus operandi of cyber criminals in transferring money, types of fake bank accounts, and existing regulations to control them. It also recommends measures to be followed by banks and other financial institutions, measures to be followed by police and other law enforcement agencies and measures to be taken by the government and regulators.