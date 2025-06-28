CM Siddaramaiah pulls up police top brass over stadium stampede

BENGALURU: When a chief minister speaks, the subordinates listen.

“I’ve been an MLA since 1983 and have served as Chief Minister before. I have never witnessed such a delay in response in an incident like the recent stampede in Bengaluru. What is the purpose of having an intelligence department if it fails to provide comprehensive and timely information? Due to this lapse, 11 people lost their lives. On the day of the stampede, deaths had occurred as early as 3.50 pm. Yet, accurate information was not conveyed.

Isn’t this a serious lapse? Even when I inquired at 5.45 pm, I was told only one person had died. By then, 11 people had already passed away. If the senior officer had promptly conveyed accurate information, we could have cancelled the stadium event.

I am also upset that we had to suspend senior officials. But isn’t it true that there was indeed a failure on their part?” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked top police officers during the annual conference of senior police officers in Bengaluru on Friday.

Noting that the quality of police investigations has deteriorated and needs to be improved, the CM cited the example of a robbery case in Bidar and expressed concern that though the accused was identified, the arrest had not been made even after five months. Though in some isolated cases the quality of investigation has improved, overall there is a visible decline.

He pointed out the failure to file chargesheets accurately, effectively, and within the stipulated time in criminal cases, terming it unacceptable.