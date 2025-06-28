Time to hit the road: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to traffic DCPs

BENGALURU: Traffic DCPs should come out of their office comforts and be on the streets for two hours in the morning and evening, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said. “Specific DCPs have been appointed for the traffic division, but they are not functioning properly. This issue needs more attention,” the minister said at the annual conference of senior police officers in the State Police Headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday.

Dr Parameshwara also said that strict action is not being taken against those spreading hate speech and defamatory content on social media. “Are you unaware of the dangers this has caused? Should we just remain silent while such incidents occur?” he questioned officials, saying that new laws are being introduced to take action against those spreading hate speech and inciting violence. These laws will empower the police to control such incidents more effectively, he added.

“Karnataka currently ranks 15th in the country in terms of crime rate. We must aim to move to the 20th position — the crime rate must come down. Ganja is easily available to college students. It is not enough to just arrest the peddlers — letting off the consumers in these drug cases is not right. If drug abuse is not completely controlled, we will face serious consequences in the future,” he warned.

“In Bengaluru, bike wheeling has become a growing menace. Should the High Court instruct the police to stop this? Youths perform wheelies at 3 am. If this is not controlled, it will become a serious issue,” he warned.

He also expressed concern over an increase in illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka. “If this is neglected and not brought under control, it will cause major problems. Illegal immigration must be taken seriously,” he said.

“The Communal Violence Control Force has been set up with a good intention. It must be made effective. Police must take keen interest and lead from the front. There must be fear among those inciting communal violence,” he added.