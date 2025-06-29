Implement door-to-door policing effectively: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: If the door-to-door police initiative is successfully implemented, the state police will earn national recognition, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara after reviewing progress during the second day of the Annual Conference of Senior Police Officers held at the State Police Headquarters.

The initiative will help in preventing crimes when police personnel visit homes as they gain direct insight into the issues within their station limits, the home minister said. He added that Karnataka police should set an example for other state police forces.

“Officers and personnel must undergo regular training. We should adopt new technologies. Several types of software applications have been developed and launched within the department. It is necessary to analyse data to assess their effectiveness.

Without it, these technologies hold no value. Other states should be able to learn from our police department. Officers should avoid making complainants run from pillar to post. Complaints must be received and responded to in a citizen-friendly manner,” he said.

“Officers must work at the ground level. Issues such as hatred and communal conflicts must be anticipated and addressed. During festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram, various challenges arise. It is crucial to be mindful of these beforehand,” he said.

He also noted that the conviction rate is low in cases of atrocities against the SCs, STs, women, and children. “We have set up 33 Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement police stations across the state to address crimes against SCs, STs,” he said.

Referring to drug-related issues, he said the Chief Minister has issued strict directions. “Cracking down on drug networks is not rocket science. Officers must take greater ownership of drug cases and ensure that the main accused are not spared,” he added.