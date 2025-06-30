Mu-synch for the soul

It is a known factor that the universal language of music knows no bounds – bridging cultures and connecting people from all walks of life. Known for blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms with funk and global grooves, French-Caribbean musician David Walters is an example of this phenomenon, of creating music which resonates with audience from diverse backgrounds.

He recently brought it to the city as part of the Fête de la Musique festival, held at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore on Friday, as a part of his Indian tour. “I was surprised to receive such a warm welcome from an audience that barely knows me, an audience of all ages, from children as young as three years old to those in their 80s, 20s, and entire families. These are real encounters with the audience – baths of joy,” he shares.

For Walters, music is a deeply emotional process. “What inspires me is what I experience. I draw from lived experiences – moments of love, loss, melancholy, joy, and rebirth. My deepest inspirations come from these emotions – they are numerous and infinite,” he shares. This philosophy is reflected in his aim – to bring along and blend global influences in music. “Caribbean rhythms are naturally part of me – they are in my DNA – and when I combine them with global influences, like Indian folk or soul from the ’70s, it becomes a fusion of emotions and experiences,” Walters notes. Collaboration and cultural exchange are central to Walters’ process. “I’ve worked with artistes like Seun Kuti, Flavia Coelho, Keziah Jones, and many others – all born out of real human encounters,” he says. His recent collaboration with Indian classical musicians, including Rajasthan Roots, has been a revelation. “Indian music carries immense depth, tradition, and learning. Working with them has taken me out of my comfort zone in the best way,” he adds.

For Walters, live performance is more than just entertainment; it’s a way to heal and connect with others. “Music for me is more than sound; it’s a space of expression and healing. And dance helps us heal, it cares and uplifts us – just like music. They are not opposed but complementary,” he emphasises, adding, “Also, I like to leave space for the musicians I play with to express themselves. The voice may be the first instrument, but I believe that instruments, silence, and emotion also speak deeply. That honesty on stage is what allows for a real connection.”

Currently touring around the nation with an aim to engage in intimate musical residencies with local folk musicians, Walters hints at potential collaborations with more Indian musicians. “I do hope to stay longer in India someday to record with Indian musicians – there’s a soulful connection between India and the Caribbean, not just musically but culturally too, especially considering the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean since colonial times,” he concludes.