BJP MLAs, MPs demand Rs 15k crore for Bengaluru’s development

BENGALURU: Ahead of the state budget presentation, BJP legislators and MPs from Bengaluru along with BJP State President BY Vijayendra met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, demanding a Rs 15,000 crore grant for the city’s development. In a memorandum submitted to the CM, they also urged the government to allocate Rs 150 crore per constituency in Bengaluru.

BJP elected representatives emphasised that if the state government truly intends to build ‘Brand Bengaluru,’ it must prioritise the city’s development. “We are 16 MLAs and three MPs from BJP, who are ready to extend our support to the government for Bengaluru’s development,” they said and alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power in 2023, the city’s development has been completely neglected.

Leaders highlighted that Bengaluru contributes over 60% of the state’s tax revenue, yet the government has failed to allocate adequate funds for its growth. “Despite the city’s rapid expansion, the state government has not provided matching grants. As a result, each assembly constituency is facing numerous issues. Even small development works have stalled. Three months ago, the government released Rs 10 crore, which is not sufficient, ‘’ they added.

Further, the memorandum demanded that the upcoming budget, set to be presented by the CM on March 7, include a Rs 15,000 crore allocation for Bengaluru. Key concerns outlined include traffic congestion, inadequate parking facilities, and issues along the airport road among others. This apart, they also urged the government to prioritise roadworks and make Bengaluru pothole-free.

Additionally, the leaders stressed the need for parking solutions, pointing that the rising number of vehicles has led to chaotic parking conditions. They proposed identifying at least 100 parking spaces across the city to address the issue.