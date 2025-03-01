Tunnel Road only solution for Bengaluru’s traffic woes: Energy Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: Energy Minister and former Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George defended the proposal for a tunnel road in Hebbal, stating that citizens face daily traffic jams in the area. He urged residents not to oppose the project, recalling how similar resistance was faced by the now-scrapped steel flyover plan.

Speaking to the media George backed the tunnel road idea proposed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. “It is a practical solution that will help ease congestion at Hebbal and its surrounding areas,” he said.

He also pointed to past infrastructure projects that faced criticism but ultimately proved beneficial. “The demolition of the Jayadeva flyover was initially opposed, but now people are reaping the benefits of the Metro line. Those who earlier objected to the idea of double- decker flyover are now benefiting at the Silk Board Junction. Similarly, while people and experts had no problems with the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle, they criticised it when proposed till Hebbal,” he noted.

George also refuted the criticism drawn by media and commuters to the traffic jam at Shivananda flyover and Nehru Circle. “People continue to travel on congested roads but oppose the solution of a tunnel road,” he said and added that tunnel road was the only solution to address traffic problems at Hebbal and surrounding areas.

However, many government officials have expressed their apprehension to the construction of the same. Government sources told TNIE, “Tunnel road is not the solution. if people are getting stranded on flyovers, they will be stranded inside a tunnel soon.

Instead, we have proposed that large commercial complexes and buildings with 2000-3000 employees ensure proper connectivity to the nearest Metro station. They should be proper feeder buses as well. Upcoming and existing resident and commercial complexes should ensure that dwellers have Metro connectivity or feeder buses. They must also push for expanding the Metro network.”