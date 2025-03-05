Two arrested for offering fake RAW jobs to 30 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two persons for allegedly duping around 30 people, offering them fake jobs as Intelligence Special Officers at India’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The accused are Venugopal (38) from Bidar and Aravind Naidu (36) from Andhra Pradesh.

The police said Venugopal met Aravind at a tea stall, introduced himself as an intelligence special officer of R&AW, and claimed to be posted at an office in Bengaluru. He told Aravind that R&AW was recruiting officers and staff.

First, Venugopal took money from Aravind and tried to scam him. Aravind realised this, but later joined hands with Venugopal to cheat others. The two together started duping job seekers, saying they were authorised to recruit officers and staff for R&AW. They had collected Rs 5 lakh from each candidate.

The two even issued fake appointment letters and paid Rs 10,000 as salary for two months to a few candidates, asking them to bring in more job seekers, the police said.

The two were arrested based on a complaint filed by a victim from JP Nagar in Bengaluru. The police raided a lodge in Gandhinagar, where Venugopal was staying, and seized 86 letterheads bearing the name of R&AW, identity cards, six service books, fake appointment orders and nine official seals.